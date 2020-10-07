Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $587,181.40

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $587,181.40 and approximately $203,990.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00296744 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013021 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007008 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,379,208 coins and its circulating supply is 20,379,196 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

