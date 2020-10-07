Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Lowered to $78.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

