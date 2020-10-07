Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 7.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.17. 565,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 209,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $298.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

