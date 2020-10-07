Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,658. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.