Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $37.10

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.10, but opened at $33.25. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.