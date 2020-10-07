Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $37.10

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.10, but opened at $33.25. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

