Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $8.60. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 30,247 shares.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

