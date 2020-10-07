Levi Strauss & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,739 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the typical volume of 565 put options.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.