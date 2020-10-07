Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Up 6.1%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.01. 3,050,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,545,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,608.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

