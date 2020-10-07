Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $16.51. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 138,566 shares.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,624.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

