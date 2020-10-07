Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $6.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.62 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $24.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Lennar stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lennar by 231.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

