Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DADA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

