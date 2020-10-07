Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.00. Leeds Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Leeds Group Company Profile (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Leeds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leeds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.