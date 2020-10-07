LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 4,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LCI Industries by 310.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in LCI Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

