Laurentian Increases Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$38.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Laurentian from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

TCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

TSE:TCS opened at C$32.81 on Monday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $473.02 million and a P/E ratio of 116.76.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

