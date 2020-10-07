LATOKEN (LA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,809.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $79,809.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.04804382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031902 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

