Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 161,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 172,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Landec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landec by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.