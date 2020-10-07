Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $9.54. Landec shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1,353 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

