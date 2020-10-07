Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Landec updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.