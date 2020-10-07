Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.96 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lamden has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $256,214.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

