Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $191.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.