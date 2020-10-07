La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. 3,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,600. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

