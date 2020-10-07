Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

Shares of Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.75. Kromek Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 34,685,763 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.41.

In other Kromek Group news, insider Peter Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

