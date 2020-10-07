Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $25.20

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $27.40. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1,714 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

