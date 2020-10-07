Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Main First Bank raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

