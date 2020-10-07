Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Gap Down to $460.00

Shares of Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $460.00, but opened at $442.50. Knights Group shares last traded at $455.00, with a volume of 7,174 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 399.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 million and a PE ratio of 191.67.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

