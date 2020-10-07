KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KGFHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Investec cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. 116,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

