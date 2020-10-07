Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $5.10. Kindred Biosciences shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 1,254 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $175.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

