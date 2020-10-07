Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 635,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,561,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 175.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

