Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Kincora Copper shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $23.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

About Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

