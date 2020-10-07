KickCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

About KickCoin

KICK is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.