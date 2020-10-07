Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 39,091,742 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.25.

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya Coal to Power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.