Kcash Price Tops $0.0588 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and $11.84 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.