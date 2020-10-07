Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 263,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 343,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 3,575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,675,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865,232 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.