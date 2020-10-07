Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 6% Higher

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.79. 1,939,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,143,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,276,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.