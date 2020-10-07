K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.41.

KNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

KNT traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.00. 416,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.51.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K92 Mining news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547 over the last ninety days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

