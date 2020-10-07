K12 (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 8.2%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 2,602,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,037,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

