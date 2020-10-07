JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Tops $62.18 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. JUST has a market cap of $62.18 million and $54.26 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

