JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,714,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

