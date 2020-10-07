JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $21.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of AEO opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

