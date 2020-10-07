Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.6% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 243.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,109. The company has a market cap of $385.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.