Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to report sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $21.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after acquiring an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after buying an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after buying an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $42.27. 88,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,500. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

