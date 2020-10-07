John China Sells 1,264 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,953.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John China also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80.

On Monday, August 3rd, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24.

Shares of SIVB opened at $254.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $210.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

