JMP Securities Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $271.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

ARGX opened at $268.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

