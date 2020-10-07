JMP Securities Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $271.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
ARGX opened at $268.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
