Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Jericho Oil shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.