Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

ZG stock opened at $105.28 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 128.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

