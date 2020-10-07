Jarvis+ (JAR) Tops One Day Volume of $10,076.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $189,941.66 and $10,076.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

