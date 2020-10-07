Ivor Gray Buys 11,816 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) insider Ivor Gray purchased 11,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,043.60 ($13,123.74).
LON MACF opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.10. Macfarlane Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.
Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 638.4816133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.
