Ivor Gray Buys 11,816 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) insider Ivor Gray purchased 11,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,043.60 ($13,123.74).

LON MACF opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.10. Macfarlane Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 638.4816133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

