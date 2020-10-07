IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.36

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 2446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

