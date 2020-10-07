iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 181.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 207,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.75. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,029. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

