iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.19

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 41796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 661,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 241,172 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 354,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.